Feature in unsanctioned leagues at your own risk, KBF warns players

Ulinzi Warriors celebrate with the title after they were crowned the 2019 National Classic Basketball men's League champions on December 14, 2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kisoi appealed to all teams to work on logistics which include preparing the players cards to enable them take part in the league without difficulties when action resumes.

The Kenya Basketball Federation has warned players participating in any competition not sanctioned by the national body will be barred from taking part in KBF leagues.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.