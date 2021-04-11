Fairytale Randox Grand National from Minella Times

There was not a dry eye in any home as viewers around the world witnessed Rachael Blackmore registering immediate memoirs for the Randox Grand National at Aintree, Liverpool.

Never before in its 173 airings, has the Grand National been privy to a lady rider winning it. "The first time ever I saw your face," is a famous lilt that rang true for Rachael as she shepherded Minella Times along the rails to change racing's greatest steeplechase of all, forever.

There may only have been a few hundred people directly allowed to be present, but that atmosphere was enough to spin dizzy spells of ecstasy in support of Rachael, clearly overcome with numbness and awe. Smashing through expectations, the debonair, shockingly handsome Minella Times, knew full well he had manufactured something crazily special.

First placed Jockey Rachael Blackmore holds the trophy after riding 'Minella Times' to win the Grand National Handicap Chase on Grand National Day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 10, 2021. Photo credit: Scott Heppell | AFP

Conditioner Henry de Bromhead, already made Cheltenham headlines when swishing away with the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, and Gold Cup in one week.

Saturday evening, his Grand National fantasy was realised when Balko des Flos (Aiden Coleman 100-1), from his stable, came second to Minella Times 11-1.

Professional

Any Second Now (Mark Walsh 15-2), Burrows Saint (Mr. P. W. Mullins 9-1), Farclas (Jack Kennedy 16-1), and, Black Lion (Harry Skleton 50-1), were also praised for their placings, albeit on a weakening graph. Rachael was quietly expressive, professional, and, most likely a torrent of nervous bliss underneath, having just diverted sporting's narrative to another dimension.

For those who had gambled upon Cloth Cap (Tom Scudamore 4-1), they would have seen him disputing the lead, stumbling only four fences from glory.

First placed Jockey Rachael Blackmore reacts on 'Minella Times' after winning the Grand National Hanidcap Chase on Grand National Day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 10, 2021. Photo credit: Scott Heppell | AFP

Jonjo O'Neil was clearly concerned at his charge when hearing strange respiratory noises.

Yala Enki (Bryony Frost 40-1), and three others, unseated their riders, Ballyoptic (Sam Twiston-Davies 66-1) refused the 21st daunting hurdle, where Bristol de Mai (Daryl Jacob 25-1), pulled up among fifteen others.

There were five fallers, but luckily mostly all unharmed save for John P. McManus's Long Mile (L. P. Dempsey 501-), who lost his life after suffering an injury on the second circuit,

Minella Times completed this 4.2.5-mile voyage with Rachael, in 9:15:4/10, for breeder Cathal Ennis, John P. McManus, also owner of Any Second Now.