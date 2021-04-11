Fairytale Randox Grand National from Minella Times

'Minella Times

First placed Jockey Rachael Blackmore rides to win on 'Minella Times' (2R) ahead of second placed Jockey Aiden Coleman on 'Balko Des Flos' (left) and third placed Jockey MP Walsh on 'Any Second Now' (right) in the Grand National Hanidcap Chase on Grand National Day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  Deja Vu

There was not a dry eye in any home as viewers around the world witnessed Rachael Blackmore registering immediate memoirs for the Randox Grand National at Aintree, Liverpool.

