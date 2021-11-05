Eyes on KPA, Equity teams in leagues

Seline Okumu

Kenyatta University's Sylvia Chacha (left) attempts to steal the ball fromKenya Ports Authority's Selina Okumu during their Kenya Basketball Federation women Premier League match on October 2, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • KPA men and women’s teams  lead the standings in the top-tier leagues.

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank basketball teams will intensify their campaign to finish the regular season of the current Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League on top of their competitions when they play make-or-break return leg matches in Nairobi and Mombasa this weekend.

