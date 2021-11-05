Eyes on KPA, Equity teams in leagues

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank basketball teams will intensify their campaign to finish the regular season of the current Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League on top of their competitions when they play make-or-break return leg matches in Nairobi and Mombasa this weekend.

Thirty second leg matches in men and women’s premier league, men’s Division One and Two leagues, and the women’s Division One League are lined up at different venues in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Kakamega on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am as teams seek to finish among the top eight to boost their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

KPA men and women’s teams lead the standings in the top-tier leagues.

KPA are top on the 12-team men’s Premier standings with 33 points from 16 wins and one loss.

On the other hand, KPA women top the 10-team women’s Premier League competition on 35 points from 17 wins and one loss.

KPA men host Kenya College of Accountancy-University at the KPA Makande Gymnasium today from 4pm and host to Kisumu-based Lakeside at the same venue from 4pm on Sunday.

Against KCA-U, KPA men will start as hot favourites to garner maximum four points that will see them keep their top spot in the table of standings with 37 points.

KPA have three matches left to conclude the second leg of the campaign ahead of the eight-team play-offs.

Equity Bank men’s team will also start as favourites against bottom-placed Emyba at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium today from 1pm. A win for Equity Bank will lift them to second position with 35 points with two matches to go.

Blades, who were beaten 70-61 by Equity Bank last weekend, will walk a tight rope against high-riding Ulinzi Warriors on Saturday before they host Eldonets on Sunday.

The varsity students are seventh on the table standings with 22 points and they must battle hard to harvest maximum four points to be safe of finishing among the top eight for the play-offs.

In the women’s Premier League, KPA are comfortable on top of the 10-team competition with 35 points after having won 17 matches and lost only one.

Equity Bank, who are their close challengers for the first position, lie second with 31 points after having easily clobbered fast fading Strathmore University

63-22 last weekend.

On Sunday at Nyayo, Equity Bank women’s side will meet University of Nairobi’s Dynamites in a tie they must win to keep a live their hopes of dislodging KPA from top position at the end of second leg.

Storms and Strathmore University will clash in a must-win showdown as they fight for the eighth overall position.

Thunder, Lakeside, Blades and Eldonets teams will be engaged in key men’s Premier League return leg matches that will determine their fate of finishing the second leg in top eight positions to qualify for the play-offs.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: KDF Morans v Zetech University (8.30am), ANU v Zetech University (10am), Emyba v Pirates (11.30am), Blades v Ulinzi Warriors (12.30pm),Thunder v Eldonets (2.30pm), Umoja v Emyba (4pm).

KPA Makande Gymnasium: Coastal Queens v KCA-U (8am),Baobab Blazers v JKUAT (10am),Coastal Queens v JKUAT (12pm), Baobab Blazers v Nakuru Club (2pm), KPA v KCA-U (4pm). Kisumu sports Ground: Lady Bucks v Eagle Wings (10am).

Kakamega Police Canteen: Western Delight v MMU (9am), Nebulas v Little Prince (10.30am).

Sunday

At Nyayo stadium: MAB v Renegades (9am),Strathmore University v Storms (10am),Equity Bank v Dynamites (11.30am), Equity Bank v Eymba (1pm),Blades v Eldonets (2.30pm),Thunder v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm).