Ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta enhances Ngong horse racing awards ceremony

There is nothing more uplifting than being handed a hard-worked for seasonal award, by our former President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru made an impromptu visit to Ngong racecourse as the shutters came down, willingly participating in presenting trophies.

Naturally, Saint Moritz was Horse of the Year, his trainer, Doctor Patsy Sercombe leading conditioner for the zillionth time, and, Lady Spencer became owner of all owners.

Jockey Club of Kenya Chairlady Director Mariamu Haynes as retired President Uhuru Kenya admires a trophy during the last race meeting of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mim Haynes, Carol Bremner, and, Mary Binks, photo-finished for second spot.

Gilly Fraser was a distance ahead of the Private trainers, while Bruce Nightingale accepted King of the Breeder's Crown, also for the zillionth time.

Lesley Sercombe put James Muhindi in the shadows once again for Champion Jockey. This is exceptional as she missed the best part of three months abroad. Michael Fundi not only captured the best apprentice, he was also applauded for being a particularly kind rider, hardly using any stick at all.

Trainer Mrs Julian Fraser shares a light moment with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the final meeting of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Champion Tipster's were tied with the Right Honorable Tom Tom Fraser, and Deja Vu. The Gambler took finest 2-year-old, Honeybell Orange top 3-year-old, Satyan best 4-year-old, and Dusha capped Sprinter of the Year.

General Lee won the George Drew Series, as well as supreme older horse.

Michael Ndarua Mbugwa escaped as Groom of the Year from John Wafula and Francis Wambua, short-heads behind.

Victoria, Jamila, and Joyce, dead-heated as Registry Office Jewels. Doctor Veejay Varma and Doctor John Sercombe totally stepped in at every juncture in Optimal Veterinarian capacity.