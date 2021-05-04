Ex-Olympic boxer charged with killing lover, unborn child

In this file photo Felix Verdejo of Puerto Rico poses during the weigh-in for his lightweights fight against Bryan Vasquez of Costa Rica at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2019 in New York City. - Puerto Rican former Olympic boxer Felix Verdejo was charged on May 3, 2021 with killing his lover and their unborn child, in a case that has ignited protests over violence against women in the US territory.Verdejo appeared for a virtual hearing in the federal court in San Juan, where the judge charged him with three counts of kidnapping and murdering Keishla Rodriguez, who was pregnant at the time. The judge, Camille Velez, ordered that the 27-year-old Verdejo be held without bail ahead of a plea hearing, reported local newspaper El Nuevo Dia.  

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, the day when Rodriguez went missing, Puerto Rican authorities also found the charred body of another woman, Andrea Ruiz, in the town of Cayey.
  • A 40-year-old man, whom she had previously filed a complaint against, was arrested two days later.
  • "Here there is a sexist violence that comes from the past, which must be attacked head on," said Pierluisi at a press conference Monday. "It is a culture that must be corrected."

San Juan, Puerto Rico 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.