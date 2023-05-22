Equity, Zetech defy odds to make play-off final

Equity Dumas and Zetech Sparks qualified for the men's and women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final after winning their Best-of-Five-series semi-final matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Equity Dumas knocked out eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors 3-1. Equity will now meet champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to determine this season's winners.

Dumas coach Carey Francis said they will aim to upset KPA in the final.

"We are under pressure to prove that our win against Ulinzi was not a fluke and I believe that this our year," said the coach.

Coach Morris Obilo's Zetech Sparks also made history after qualifying for women's final for the first time after eliminating former holders Equity Hawks 3-0. Zetech will take on 13-time champions KPA in the final.

KPA men and women's teams won their decisive semi-final matches at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard to qualify for the finals.The dockmen had to fight hard to knock out City Thunder 3-1.

KPA men recovered to win Game Three 78-32, followed with a 60-51 victory in Game Four to warp up the series. KPA had won Game One 70-58, but City Thunder avenged the defeat winning Game Two 73-71 to tie the series at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

KPA had defeated Pirates in the quarter final with Thunder punishing Blades with to qualify for the semi-finals.

KPA women, on the other hand, easily saw off Strathmore University Swords 3-0 in the series. KPA won Game Three 69-47 in Mombasa on Saturday. The Coastal team had rocked the varsity students 78-37 and 72-39 in Game One and Two

at Nyayo.

In the Division One play-offs semi-finals, coach George Mayienga's USIU-A Tigers men and Flames sealed their return to the top-flight by virtue of qualifying for the finals.

Tigers humiliated Absa Bank 3-0 in the semi-final to qualify for the men's final. Tigers rocked Absa 93-86 in Game Three.The varsity students had won Game One and Two 70-58 and Two 74-54 respectively.

Flames, who won the women's Premier League title in 2014, sailed into the final with a 3-0 sweep over Strathmore University.

USIU-A Flames will play Zetech Development in the final, while USIU-A Tigers battle newcomers Snipers.

Stanbic Shield sailed into the men's Division Two play-offs final following their 3-0 sweep over Kisii Raptors. Stanbic defeated Raptors 82-48 in the determining Game Three at the weekend.