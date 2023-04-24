Equity, Thunder on brink of play-offs semis

Equity Dumas and Thunder enhanced their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League play-offs with victory in two consecutive quarter-final matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Equity Dumas defeated Terrorists 74-64 in Game Two of the play-off quarter-final on Sunday to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the best-of-five series. Equity, who had finished runners up in the regular season with 40 points, had won Game One 87-68 on Saturday.

Equity did not struggle against Terrorists in Sunday’s Game Two which they led 35-21 at the break. Evergreen Fahim Juma scored 20 points for the bankers, and forward James Mwangj added 19.

At the same time, Thunder are also one win away from reaching the semi-finals of the play-offs as they lead Strathmore University Blades 2-0 in the series.

Thunder, coached by Sadat Gaya, had defeated Blades 64-57 in Game One on Saturday, and followed it up with a 62-61 victory over the team in tough Game Two on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Blades, who must win Game Three to avoid elimination on a 3-0 basis, started off well and raced to a 18-16 lead at end of first quarter.

Thunder, who ended the regular season in fifth place with 33 points going into the play-offs, were up 37-35 at the break. A last-minute point in Sunday’s game saw Thunder escape with a narrow 62-61 victory.

Game Three and Four are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. A win for Equity and Thunder teams will see them qualify for the semi-finals on a 3-0 run.Strathmore University Blades and Terrorists must win Game Three to make it 2-1 to remain in the series.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams took an early 1-0 lead against their hosts in their opening matches of the play-off quarter-finals in Nairobi.

KPA men’s team defeated Pirates 80-62 at the weekend, while KPA women's team hit JKUAT Lynx 96-24.

Game Two and Three will be hosted at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa this weekend.

Head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: "Both of our teams easily won their matches but we had a chance to try out our systems of play which the players executed as per training."

In another women's Premier League play-off quarter final Game One, Strathmore University Swords defeated Storms 45-29 to go up 1-0.

In the men's Division one play-offs opener, Absa Bank rocked Coastal Kings 80-71 after leading 42-31 at the breather.

Strathmore University Swords started well their women's Division One play-off quarter-finals with a 51-44 win over Scarlet. Scarlet led 21-15 at the break but their defence cracked and were punished 20-11 and 14-12 in the last two quarters. In other Game One matches, Stanbic beat Little Prince 68-45, Cabals Elisists defeated JKUAT Warriors 67-61:while Strathmore Swords rocked Scarlet 51-21.

Game Two and Three matches are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Play-offs results.

Thunder 62 Blades 61,

Thunder 64 Blades 57,

Equity Bank Dumas 87 Terrorist 68,

Stanbic 68 Little Prince 45,

Equity Dumas 74 Terrorists 64,

KPA 80 Pirates 62,

USIU-A Tigers 71 Blazers 51,

JKUAT Straycats 73 Strathmore 75,

Absa Bank 80 Coastal Kings 71,