Equity sides look to bank all points in basketball leagues

Equity Bank players Benson Kisia (centre) and Brian Obimbo (left) keep a keen eye on Emyba’s Eugene Adera in a Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, Equity men face slippery Umoja from 4pm before they take on Kenya College of Accountancy-University at the same venue Sunday from 2pm
  • Equity Bank women, on the other hand, tackle self-supporting Eagle Wings Saturday from 2pm before facing off with Africa Nazarene University on Sunday
  • In Mombasa, KPA men and women's teams will host University of Nairobi's Dynamites and Terrorists respectively at KPA Makande Hall

Equity Bank men’s and women's teams will be in action in an 11-match Kenya Basketball Federation National League programme at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium this weekend, starting at 9.30am.

