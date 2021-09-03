Equity sides look to bank all points in basketball leagues

Equity Bank men’s and women's teams will be in action in an 11-match Kenya Basketball Federation National League programme at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium this weekend, starting at 9.30am.

On Saturday, Equity men face slippery Umoja from 4pm before they take on Kenya College of Accountancy-University at the same venue Sunday from 2pm.

Equity Bank women, on the other hand, tackle self-supporting Eagle Wings Saturday from 2pm before facing off with Africa Nazarene University on Sunday.

Pressure will be on Umoja, who lost 75-53 to Terrorists recently as they confront the well-prepared bankers. Equity Bank men beat Lakeside 71-59 last time out and will be keen to keep their momentum going.

Equity women demolished Kisumu Lady Bucks 63-30 and will fancy romps against Eagle Wings and KCA-U.

Eagle Wings’ attack will be spearheaded by experienced Silalei Shani, Volnet Wanyama and Lucy Machuma as they look to bounce back from their 49-44 loss to Zetech University. In other women's top league ties, Storms will square it out with Zetech University in a match that could go either way.

In Mombasa, KPA men and women's teams will host University of Nairobi's Dynamites and Terrorists respectively at KPA Makande Hall.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nyayo Stadium

Zetech University v KDF Morans (9.30am)

ANU v Blazers (10.30am)

Zetech University v Storms (12pm)

Equity Bank v Eagle Wings (2pm)

Equity Bank v Umoja (4pm)

KPA Makande Hall

Coastal Kings v Footprints (10am)

Baobab Blazers v Mustangs (12pm)

KPA v Dynamites (2pm)

KPA v Terrorists (4pm)

Kisumu

Kisumu Lady Bucks v Oryx (10am)

Lakeside v Pirates (12pm)

Sunday

Nyayo Stadium

KCA-U v JKUAT (9.30am)

Neosasa v JKUAT (10.30am)

KDF Morans v ANU (12pm)

KCA-U v Equity Bank (2pm)