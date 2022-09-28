Equity Hawks storm Zone Five tourney quarters

Kenya's Equity Bank Hawks Wednesday qualified for the quarter-finals of the Zone Five Fiba Africa qualifying round when they demolished Nile Legends of South Sudan 78-37 in their final Group "A" match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

After losing 51-49 to Alexandria of Egypt in their Group "A" opener, Equity Hawks were under heavy pressure to defeat Nile Legends so as to advance.

The victory saw Equity Bank Hawks finish second on the three-team Group "A" table standings with three points from one win and a loss.

Equity played without pressure and led from start to finish. Forward Hilda Ndegwa and Deedee Were led the bankers who raced to a 18-9 lead at the end of the one-sided first quarter.

Coach David Maina's bankers, who executed their shots accurately, carried a 39-18 advantage at the break.

Nile Legends, who had been humiliated 96-29 by Alexandria on Tuesday, trailed 20-11 at end of third quarter.

The impressive Ndegwa scored 13 points, while Anne Nyagaki and Were added seven points each for the Kenyan side.

Captain E.Ojakaya replied with game-high 17 points for Nile Legends.

"We executed our systems of play well and ulilized the scoring chances without falling into foul trouble to win comfortably.We now have a chance to reach the final," said Equity coach David Maina.

Alexandria finished top in the Group with maximum four points after two wins.

Nile Legends finished bottom with two points after two losses.

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) face REG of Rwanda in their second Group "C" match Wednesday night.

KPA had beaten Young Sisters of Burundi 69-42 in their opener to all but seal their spot in the knockout phase.

On Tuesday, Rwanda's APR booked a ticket to the quarter finals after they punished Wolkite of Ethiopia 135-38 in their Group "B" match.

APR, who won 64-40 against hosts Vijana of Tanzania, head the standings with four points after two wins.

Nine teams are taking part in the competition with the top two from the thee groups, as well as two best losers advancing to the quarters.