Equity Hawks face Dynamites in basketball playoffs

Former champions Equity Hawks face against Dynamites in the women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs quarter-final Game One at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Friday from 6pm.

In the men's Division One quarter-final at the same venue, Blazers will lock horns with USIU Tigers in Game Two at 8pm. Tigers are leading 1-0 in the best-of-three series after winning Game One 71-51.

USIU-A Tigers only need the second straight victory to sweep the series 2-0 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Equity Hawks lost to champions Kenya Ports Authority in the 2022 play-offs final and are seeking to recapture the crown they last won in 2019. Equity beat African Nazarene University 2-0 in the 2021 play-off quarter finals.

Coach Sylvia Njeri's Equity Hawks sailed into quarter finals after finishing second to KPA in the regular season with 41 points.

Equity won 19 matches and lost three. KPA, who have already qualified for the semi-final, topped the regular season unbeaten with 44 points.

On the other hand, Dynamites, who were eliminated 2-0 by Storms in the 2021 play-off quarter finals, finished in sixth position with 33 points to qualify for this year's quarter finals.

After having easily beaten the varsity students in both first and second leg, Equity will start as favourites to qualify for the semi-final.

Dynamites were beaten 2-0 by their fellow students Africa Nazarene University in last year's play-off quarter-final.

Game Two will be played on Sunday from 4pm. Dynamites lost 46-35 to Strathmore Swords in their last match of the regular season. Coach Eugene Genga will rely on Faith Atieno and Ellora Alisha to upset Equity Hawks.

Veteran guard Samba Mjomba, Betty Kananu, skipper Melisa Akinyi and Dedee Were, who have wide experience in the play-offs, are expected to lead Equity's onslaught.

On Saturday at the same venue, Ulinzi Warriors will host Eldonets Plantinum in Game Two of the men's Premier League play-offs quarter final from 8pm.

Game Three is scheduled for Sunday at 8pm.The winner will meet Equity Dumas in

the best-of-five series semi-final.

Champions KPA are through to the semi-finals after eliminating Pirates 2-0 in the quarter-finals.KPA won Game One 80-62 in Nairobi followed with another 54-36 victory in Game Two in Mombasa.

Fixtures

Friday

At Nyayo Stadium: Equity Bank Hawks v Dynamites (6pm), Blazers v USIU-A Tigers (8pm).

Saturday

Little Prince v Stanbic ( 8am), ZU Development v KCA-U (10am), NBK Phoenix v Congo Nets (12pm), Strathmore Swords v Scarlet (1pm), Storms v Strathmthore Swords (4pm), ANU Plantinum v Zetech Sparks (6pm), Eldonets Plantinum v Ulinzi Warriors (8pm).