Equity Hawks beat Eldonets to end weekend on a high

Former champions Equity Bank Hawks Sunday defeated Eldonets 78-24 in a one-sided women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League tie at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium, Nairobi.

It completed a perfect outing for coach Sylvia Njeri's charges as they harvested maximum points having defeated Dynamites 50-32 on Saturday.

Equity Hawks moved from seventh to third spot on 18 points. They have won eight matches and lost twice and will conclude their first leg matches with a tie against bottom-placed Kenyatta University Oryx.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) ended the first leg in top position with 22 points after humiliating Oryx 93-20 in their last tie in Mombasa on Saturday.

At Nyayo, Equity Hawks coach Sylvia Njeri rested five key players and made good use of the bench which performed beyond expectations.

"We have been working on a defensive system which the bench utilized well to win two matches after resting my key regular players. We are focused on ending the season in a good position and qualify for the play-offs," coach Njeri said.

Lindsey Nandakho opened the scoring with two free-throws as the the bankers raced to an 18-4 first quarter lead and enjoyed a 39-8 halftime advantage.

Eldonets, who had lost 76-35 to Strathmore Swords on Saturday, had nothing to offer as they continued to struggle in the last two quarters.

Speedy Joyce Adongo scored 16 points, while Esther Butali and Hilda Ndegwa provided10 points each for Equity Bank Hawks.

Elsewhere, Snipers ended the first leg campaign with a narrow 69-66 win over Strathmore University in hotly contested men's Division One League match.

Strathmore had a good start leading 31-29 at the break, but Snipers hit back in the last two quarters to outscore their opponents 17-15 and 23-20.

In the women's Division One, Demise Apondi scored 12 points and team-mate Gloria Kayehele added 11 to help Strathmore Swords Team Two beat Coastal Queens 48-41.

Congo Nets kept their winning ways when they defeated World Hope 57-49 in their men's Division Two match.

Congo Nets, who had rocked Little Prince 53-45 on Saturday, led 31-21 at the halftime.