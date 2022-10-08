Equity hammer Blades to move top of basketball league

Equity Bank Dumas on Saturday concluded their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League first leg matches with a resounding 74-54 victory over Strathmore University Blades at University of Nairobi's Courts.

The victory moved coach Carey Oketch's bankers to the top of the 12-team table on 20 points.

Equity ended their 11 matches with nine wins and two defeats.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority dropped to second on 19 points with one match at hand.

KPA have so far won nine matches and lost one and victory in their remaining fixture will see them regain top spot on 21 points.

Equity had their towering forward James Mwangi, Joshua Kisali and guard Victor Bosire calling theshots that inspired the team.

They raced a 21-17 lead in first quarter and a deserved 41-30 advantage at the breather. Bosire and Mwangi each scored 12 points for the winners.

Equity coach Carey Okech said: "We played well an indication that our training is paying off."

"We played as a team and shared the scoring burden to beat Blades which

a young team that we respect," Bosire said.

Earlier on in the women's Premier League, University of Nairobi's Dynamites rocked Lady Bucks 64-40 at their out door courts.

KBF switched the weekend matches at the last minute to the University of Nairobi's Courts due to the unavailability of Nyayo Stadium.

Dynamites coach Juma Kent said: "We didn't play well but won. We haven't trained as a unit for two months. I had to instruct my players to play man-to-man system which worked for us."

"We have a challenge of raising a full squad because most of the players are high school students. Lack of a training facility has also affected our performance," Lady Bucks coach Collins Omondi lamented.

In another women's Premier League match at the same venue, Storms won their seventh straight match when they defeated Africa Nazarene university 46-30.

In the men's lower tier league matches, JKUAT Warriors beat World Hope 58-51, KCA-U defeated Footprints 45-39, JKUAT Straycats registered a 47-35 victory over KCA-U while Blazers edged out USIU-A 59-58.

Results