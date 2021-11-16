Equity Bank set for Zone Five tourney in Tanzania

Samba Mjomba

Equity Bank point guard Samba Mjomba receives the Covid-19 Shield jab at Kasarani on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • Uganda's JKL will be defending the title they last won in Dar es Salaam after beating KPA in the final after having also eliminated Equity Bank in the semi-finals.
  • Tanzania have entered two strong teams; JKT and Don Bosco, while REG and Hoops will be representing Rwanda.

Kenyan champions Equity Bank women's basketball team jet out Wednesday for Tanzania ahead of the Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championship qualifiers to be held at the Dar National Arena from November 18-24.

