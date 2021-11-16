Equity Bank set for Zone Five tourney in Tanzania

Kenyan champions Equity Bank women's basketball team jet out Wednesday for Tanzania ahead of the Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championship qualifiers to be held at the Dar National Arena from November 18-24.

Coach Sylvia Kamau said the final squad of 12 players was selected after Tuesday's training in readiness for the six-day championship which tips off Thursday.

Shooting guard Samba Mjomba, Annerose Mandela, Betty Kananu and Alinda Alando are the most experienced players in the squad, having featured in this tournament before.

The players, technical bench and Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) officials will fly out of JKIA on a 7am flight to Dar es Salaam.

Coach Kamau said the team has prepared adequately using the tough second leg matches of the Premier League matches to correct systems of play for the hard task ahead.

Equity Bank beat Dynamites 82-47 and also registered a comfortable 56-19 win over Kisumu-based Lady Buck in their last Premier League matches to finish second in the regular season with 35 points over the weekend.

The bankers only lost one match in the entire season of 18 competitive outings. Coach Kamau added that all the 12 players are ready to do Kenya proud.

Equity Bank will be joined by last season's league runners up Kenya Ports Authority in the competition, who arrived in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Uganda's JKL will be defending the title they last won in Dar es Salaam after beating KPA in the final after having also eliminated Equity Bank in the semi-finals.

Tanzania have entered two strong teams; JKT and Don Bosco, while REG and Hoops will be representing Rwanda.

Equity Bank Squad