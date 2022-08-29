Equity Bank down Ulinzi Warriors in KBF League

Equity Bank Dumas upset former champions Ulinzi Warriors 69-59 in a highly charged enya Basketball Federation men's Premier League tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday evening.

Although Ulinzi Warriors dropped their second vital first leg point, they moved to the top of the 12-team table standings with 14 points.

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who did not have engagement at the weekend, slipped to second spot with 13 points.

Ulinzi Warriors, who lost 62-54 to KPA in Mombasa, have so far played eight matches, one more than the dock men. Ulinzi Warriors have won six outings and lost two.

KPA have registered six wins and one loss- 73-63 to newcomers Africa Nazarene University. KPA defeated Ulinzi Warriors 62-54 in the first leg in Mombasa.

Equity Dumas, who surrendered all the four points to Ulinzi Warriors last year, had a false start as they trailed 11-6 early in the first quarter.

Faisal Aiden and Cliff Alela led the comeback as Equity regrouped to outscore their opponents 24-15 at end of the first quarter.

Ulinzi, who missed the services of injured star John Washika, were down 30-26 at the break.

Ulinzi coach Bernard Mufutu used the half-time break to motivate his players and shooting guard Eric Mutoro and Stephen Simiyu inspired the soldiers to a narrow 20-19 lead at the end of third quarter.

Equity remained focused to outscore the former champions 20-13 in the critical and decisive fourth quarter to celebrate victory.

Man-of-the match Aiden scored a game-high 28 points, Alela chipped in with 12 points and Victor Ochieng adding 11 points.

"We played according to plan and could not afford to perform poorly after having lost both the first and second leg matches to our opponents last season," said Equity coach Carey Oketch.

Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol said: Our opponents have a good team after recruiting the best players."

Newcomers Absa Bank garnered maximum four points after winning their two men's Division One League matches.

They beat Blazers 66-62 on Saturday, before seeing off Neosasa 67-60 on Sunday.

The two victories pushed Absa from ninth to fourth position with eight points. The bankers have won three matches and lost two.

Mustangs had mixed results in their two weekend matches in the diviison. Mustangs celebrated their first victory since promotion when they beat Strathmore University 65-61 on Saturday.

They however lost 63-50 Snipers on Sunday. The three points lifted Mustangs from second bottom on the table standings to seventh spot on seven points from one win and five loses.

Snipers toppled lower-tier league leaders USIU-A from top position after harvesting three points. Snipers had a shaky start when Moi Air Base defeated them 81-75 on Saturday, but recovered to rock Mustangs 63-50 on Sunday to climb to first position with 13 points.

USIU-A, who rested at the weekend, slipped to second position with 10 points.The varsity students are the only unbeaten side from five outings in the 12-team championship.

Little Prince also had mixed fortunes in their men's Division Two fixtures where they won 67-34 to Hope before losing 56-40 to newcomers Cabal Elisists in their second tie.

Little Prince moved to second position with 15 points from six wins and three losses.

In the women's Division One League, Coastal Queen's failed to rediscover their winning ways in three outings when hosts Scarlet beat them 64-42.

Winless Coastal Queen's remained bottom on the league table standings with three points. Kenya College of Accountancy-University are top with 11 points from five wins and one loss.

Weekend results: