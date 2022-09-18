Equity Bank demolish JKUAT in basketball league

Former women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League champions Equity Bank Hawks on Sunday humiliated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT) 85-23 in a lop-sided tie at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Coach Sylvia Njeri's Bankers, who relinquished the title to Kenya Ports Authority earlier this year, had a training-like afternoon from the first whistle as they dictated terms without any opposition.

Star-of- the match Melissa Akinyi had a good day, sinking 11 points in the first quarter that earned Equity Hawks an easy 24-0 lead.

After going scoreless in the entire 10 minutes first quarter, the struggling varsity students were again punished 22-3 in the second quarter.

Coach Peter Kimani's JKUAT Lynx, who were beaten 55-40 by Storms on Saturday, failed to contain their basket-hungry opponents to trail with a huge 46-3 run at the break.

On resumption, Melissa (13 points), Annerose Mandela and Samba Mjomba who added 10 points each, were behind Hawks' outstanding show in the last two quarters.

Hawks comfortably rocked JKUAT 23-10 and 16-10 in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Coach Njeri said: "It was a good game to harvest maximum points after coming from a long break. We are focused to finish top in first leg."

The victory kept Equity in third position with 12 points from five wins and two losses.

In another women's Premier League tie, Africa Nazarene University rocked Eagle Wings 61-49 to bag two crucial points.

Thunder moved to third spot on the men's Premier League standings after they beat Zetech Titans 80-67 on Saturday evening.

In the women's Division One League, Zetech University Development demolished Kisii Vipers 52-19. Vipers, who returned home empty handed after having lost 41-18 to Footprints on Saturday, were down 29-8 at the breather.

Results

Equity Hawks 85 JKUAT 23, JKUAT Warriors 65 Kisii Raptors 61, ZU Development 52 Kisii Vipers 19, Hope 63 Kisii Polytechnic 71, JKUAT Straycats 63 Absa Bank 59, Lakeside 58 Pirates 60, Lady Bucks 56 Oryx 41, ANU 61 Eagle Wings 49, Zetech Titans 67 Thunder 80.