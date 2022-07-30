Equity Bank cage KU Pirates, Lakeside fall to KPA at home

Equity Bank Dumas Saturday beat Kenyatta University Pirates 83-67 in their men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at the newly opened Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Pirates, who lost their second match in a row, were under pressure from the first whistle as the focused bankers led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Equity Dumas effectively utilised their scoring chances to open a 10-point lead of 39-29 at the break.

Pirates, coached by Caleb Osewe, started the next quarter on a sound note and raced to a deserved 22-18 lead.

But the bankers were not about to give in and exploded to a 26-16 lead and cruised to victory in the fourth quarter. Forward Kevin Chogo scored 16 points and Shem Omuta 12 for Equity Dumas while Dolpn Benedict emerged Pirate’s top scorer with 20 points and teammate Ivan Ombiru added 12.

Equity Dumas’ coach Carey Oketch said: “We needed victory to move to fourth position on the table standings with nine points.The team is in high spirits.”

In the men’s Division One League at the same venue, Absa hit Moi Air Base (MAB) 73-50.

The soldiers made a strong start, leading 24-15 in the first quarter but lost focus in the second quarter. Newcomers Absa corrected their mistakes to go up 37-33 at half time.

MAB, who are fourth on the standings with eight points, trailed 19-6 and 17-11 in the remaining two quarters.

In Kisumu, defending men’s Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) defeated Lakeside 80-54 to move top of the 12-team table standings with 11 points.

Three teams; KPA, Ulinzi Warriors and Africa Nazarene University are tied on 11 points each. The teams have each won five matches and lost one.