Epsom Betfred Derby set for 5pm

David Egan sported the Amo Racing silks when finishing second in the Derby in 2021 and he is hoping to carry them one place better on outsider, Dallas Star, for the Betfred Epsom Derby.

"I've had a couple of rides before and came closest when finishing second on Mojo Star, funnily enough for Amo Racing, so hopefully we can go one better here," David said.

"The Derby is everything - everyone wants to win. Hopefully, we'll get some luck in running, be competitive, find no problems with 2,400m, and scoot home."

Auguste Rodin did the same thing, then bounced back admirably. Aiden has faith. Maybe some other tricks are in store? Aiden's strong team includes Los Angeles (Wayne Lorden 7-1). He has also been low in stall four, from which the great Sea The Stars managed to win some 15 years ago. Euphoric (Declan McDonogh 20-1), completes the Ballydoyle team after Illinois was withdrawn.

Derby winners

Nine of the last ten Derby winners came out of a stall from the higher half, with six of those drawn in a double-figure gate. That bodes well for Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom (William Buick 5-1). Dubawi's son heads Britain's chances as he bids to give Charlie Appleby a third Derby success. Impressive Lingfield Derby Trial winner, Ambiente Friendly (Dylan Browne McMonagle.9-1), has been declared and will break from stall six.

Mister Hampstead (Sean Levey 12-1), has some potential, especially being sired by Galileo. City of Troy is still hot to win despite a poor reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas. Auguste Rodin did the same thing, then bounced back admirably. Aiden has faith. Maybe some other tricks are in store?

***

Irish trainer, Dermot Weld, took the Betfred Oaks Classic at Epsom yesterday, when Ezeliya (Chris Hayes 6-1), powered home for owner His Highness The Aga Khan IV. It was a second strike in the 2,400m for Dermot, 43 years after Lester Piggott partnered with Blue Wind in the 1981 renewal.

“Ezeliya is a queen. She’s a very professional, strong-travelling filly. She did everything right, and didn’t take a step wrong,” said Chris, who is also an Irish 1000 Guineas-winning jockey. Dermot said: "It’s a really special day. We’re very fortunate to have a filly for His Highness [The Aga Khan] as good as this. Patience has paid dividends with her. We took our time as a two-year-old and gave just the one run at Navan. It was the first British Classic success for Chris. Continuing to reflect on his winning ride, Chris explained: “She moved forward quicker than I thought she was going to. I never had a moment’s doubt, once I was approaching the furlong pole, I knew nothing was going to be able to come as quickly as she was going to finish. It took me right to the end to pull her up – it’s probably because I was celebrating as well, but I had a good bit of petrol left. It was lovely.”

Ryan Moore

The favourite, Ylang Ylang (11/8), finished 9.5 lengths down in sixth under Ryan Moore. Dance Sequence (William Buick 2-1) drew most early evening attention and was only three lengths behind Ezeliya.

This classy filly looked unbalanced on the notorious Epsom camber in the latter stages but is one to watch. The 50/1 shot War Chimes finished a creditable third with Tom Marquand for trainer David Menuisier.