Epicenter dominates Travers Stakes at Saratoga

Epicenter, really was the nucleus in Saturday's Runhappy Travers Stakes, in front of 49,672 people. Amazing how they can be that accurate! Having been second in both the Kentucky Derby, and Preakness, Triple Crown Series.

Remember Rich Strike bowling along as a shicker 81-1, at Churchill Downs? Then Early Voting snatched the Preakness. This Travers was Joel Rosario's compensatory salutation. The even-money favourite in a field of eight accomplished colts, emerged from post 6, waiting comfortably in third, as Cyberknife was urged up the rail by Florent Geroux to establish command with Ain't Life Grand.

Cyberknife bounded clear down the stretch with Early Voting, hot on his heels. Artorius came into the picture, rapidly, under Irad Ortiz. So, while these four were all shadow boxing, Epicenter made his move to complete 1.4 miles in 2:00:7/10.

It was a tight photo for second as Cyberknife held on to place honours by a nose over Zandon, who bested Rich Strike by a neck. Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain't Life Grand, and Early Voting, completed the order of finish.

Hall of Famer Conditioner, Steven Asmussen, had prepared Epicenter to the minute. His colt sprinted clear by 5.4 chunky lengths. Steve said afterwards: "He's exciting, isn't he? It's everything we hope for. Start with a talented horse who grows and grows. What can be better than that? He was in the rhythm he wanted to be in."

It was an emotional first win for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds, having gone within a neck of Saratoga's biggest race last year courtesy of Midnight Bourbon.

The Winchell family – best known for founding one of America's largest donut franchises in their own name – also finished third with subsequent Breeders' Cup Classic winner Gun Runner in this race in 2016.

Ron Winchell, who leads the operation started by father Verne, was the cat with many tails. Naturally, Epicenter's next assignment will be the Breeders' Cup Classic - if he steers clear of any hick-ups.

Elsewhere, Aidan O'Brien's, Broome did not run according to plan, He was snuffed out in the Sword Dancer Stakes, by Gufo.