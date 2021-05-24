Empress Josephine outshines Joan of Arc in Irish 1,000 Guineas

Conditioned by Aiden O'Brien, the one and only to add a tenth Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas to his repertoire of genius, Empress Josephine (Seamie Heffernan 14-1), short-headed Joan of Arc (Ryan Moore 9-2), No Speak Alexander (Shane Foley 13-2), and, Belle Image (Robbie Colgan 125-1).

Most of the other eleven runners were hampered along their merry way, so, were unable to recuperate in time. Empress Josephine clocked the mile in 1:47:9/10 - again slow due to heavy rain. She is being considered for the Coronation Stakes at Ascot. What a looker!. Joan of Arc is planning to raid the French Oaks.

***

Noel Meade said he could die a happy man, shortly after his after his Helvic Dream (Colin Keane 8-1), short-headed Broome (Ryan Moore 10-11), in the cliff-hanger of a Tattersalls Gold Cup. Noel is more accustomed to jump racing having been champion for eight seasons.

Ryan Moore was photo-shopped twice, which will make his next meeting revengefully purposeful. True Self (Hollie Doyle 35-1), was just a length back in third, but five contenders were not acting in any dimension. Seamie ended up last on Tiger Moth, never becoming involved. Helvic Dream cracked 1.2/5 miles at 2:21:1/10.

***

Uberleben (Mirco Demuro 4-1), unreservedly broke smoothly, then took a wide route to avoid trouble. It was a smart idea as the pair claimed the Yushun Himba Japanese Oaks second Triple Crown leg for fillies in Tokyo. Trained by Takahisa Tezuka, Uberleben was plenty strong enough to sway Akaitorino Musume (Chrisophe Lemaire 3-1), and Hagino Pilina (Takashi Fugikake 7-1), by a sweet length.