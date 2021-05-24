Empress Josephine outshines Joan of Arc in Irish 1,000 Guineas

Ryan Moore

Japanese horse Danon Smash (front) ridden by jockey Ryan Moore rides to win the Hong Kong Sprint International horse race at Shatin race course in Hong Kong on December 13, 2020.

Photo credit: Peter Parks| AFP

By  Deja Vu

 Conditioned by Aiden O'Brien, the one and only to add a tenth Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas to his repertoire of genius, Empress Josephine (Seamie Heffernan 14-1), short-headed Joan of Arc (Ryan Moore 9-2), No Speak Alexander (Shane Foley 13-2), and, Belle Image (Robbie Colgan 125-1).

