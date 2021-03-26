Emirates $12 Dubai World Cup Festivalculminates today

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori on his horse "Enable" celebrates after winning the 2018 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe flat race at the Longchamp race track in Paris on October 7, 2018. 

Photo credit: Philippe Lopez | AFP

By  Deja Vu

 Frankie Dettori has a plumb ride on Great Scot in the Emirates $12m Dubai World Cup today.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.