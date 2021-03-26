Emirates $12 Dubai World Cup Festivalculminates today

Frankie Dettori has a plumb ride on Great Scot in the Emirates $12m Dubai World Cup today.

If it happens positively, Frankie Dettori will equal Jerry Bailey's win tally, and also mark a historic first triumph in the race for Saudi Arabia.

A total of 24 Saudi Arabian entries have lined up for glory since its inception in 1996, but the closest ever was Sei Mi, who got to within four-and-a-quarter lengths of Street Cry in 2002.

Now Great Scot, nicely third in last month's Saudi Cup, bids to address this short-coming with Frankie hunting for a fourth Dubai World Cup win - Dubai Millennium (2000) Moon Ballad (2003) and Electrocutionist (2006). Owner, HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled, himself a horseman, is naturally hopeful for Saudi Arabia's breaking of the duck.

“We are honoured to receive the invite to represent Saudi Arabia on the world stage and, perhaps bring home a debut surprise." Trainer Abdullah Mishriff, who travelled to Meydan Racecourse, was upbeat about Great Scot, saying he is a light horse, easy to handle, straightforward, sensitively likes his routine, his own groom, but not fussy about anything else.

Obviously, Hypothetical (Mikael Barzalona), Chuwa Wizard (Keita Tosaki), Title Ready (Ryan Moore), Military Law (Antonio Fresu), and, Mystic Guide (Luis Saez), have exceptional prospects in the 14-runner field, but Great Scot is the one garnering most attention at present.

***

At $5m the Longines-sponsored, Sheema Classic at Meydan, is surely a Mishriff and Mogul match-up. We often say this then something else intervenes, but on paper, Mishriff and Mogul are fairly tightly packed. Definitely, Chrono Genesis is the one they have to worry about after her Arima Kinen success.

Other races to look forward to will be the Dubai Turf, Al Quoz Sprint, and, Dubai Gold Cup. These will be televised all afternoon on satelite for those wishing to marvel at thoroughbred's finest.

***

George Krikorian's multiple graded stakes winning homebred, Mucho Unusual heads a solid field of eight older fillies and mares going 1.4 miles on turf in Saturday's 3, $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes at Santa Anita.

Voted California-bred Horse of the Year for 2020, Mucho Unusual will be vying with Tapwater, promising French-bred Neige Blanche, Irish-bred Red Lark and long-fused French-bred Altea in what is regarded as a true gambler's race.