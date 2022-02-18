Embiid scores 42 as Sixers down Giannis and Bucks

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
 

Photo credit: Stacy Revere | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a humiliating 135-87 loss to Boston on Tuesday, the Sixers roared back to life with a gutsy win over the reigning NBA champions in Milwaukee.
  • Embiid enhanced his MVP credentials with another dominant performance for Philadelphia in the final game before the All-Star break.

Los Angeles, United States

