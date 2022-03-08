Embiid gem as Sixers bounce back with Bulls win

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball past Zach LaVine #8, Tristan Thompson #3, DeMar DeRozan #11 and Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 7, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 121-106.  

Photo credit: Mitchell Leff | AFP

By  AFP

  • In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored a 32-point triple double as the Nuggets sent the Golden State Warriors spinning to a fifth straight loss.
  • Jokic finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists as the Nuggets romped to a 131-124 victory against an under-powered Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Los Angeles

