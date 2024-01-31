Elixir de Nutz creates the ideal finale in Clarence House Chase

When the rearranged Clarence House Chase was switched due to extreme weather patterns, drama aplenty unfolded courtesy of Elixir de Nutz (Freddie Gingell 22-1). Jonbon should really have been victorious with odds of 1-4. He is Britain's top 2-mile chaser, but he was truly humbled by Freddie and Elixir.

My Pension Expert sponsored to the tune of £105,000 - the biggest chunk of that prize fund going to Terry Warne's Elixir De Nutz. Trained in Dorset by Joe Tizzard.

He had a neck to spare at the line over Jonbon, who made a bad mistake four out and nearly unseated James Bowen.

An error like that may have been the end of things for most horses, but Jonbon possesses plenty of ability and was nursed back into contention by the acrobatic James, leading two out before being held late on by Elixir, a beautiful grey.

Successful in Exeter's Haldon Gold Cup with 18 -18-year-old Freddie, in November, Elixir then won at Newbury before finishing third in the Desert Orchid at Kempton last time out. This was undoubtedly a shock success albeit a most welcome one.

Joe Tizzard, who took over from his father Colin in 2021, was full of praise for his nephew Freddiel, whose mother Kim was a big part of the operation until her death in 2020.

Balancing his emotions, the trainer, who was registering his first Grade 1 victory, said: "His mum would be super proud of him. I read a lovely article he did recently and he always speaks so well when he talks about Kim. It's a special day. I didn't come here thinking we'd win, but we were happy to take our chance as the horse has been brilliant all season. He bounced off this ground, so the drying week helped, but I thought Jonbon had us beat until we out-jumped him. It was our day."

Joe had been a jockey of note during his riding career, so he is well placed to assess Freddie, adding: "He's the right size and very good over a fence. Completely unphased always – Being here does stir the emotions, and it's lovely. Terry has been a big supporter and Dad will be watching at home."

Elixir De Nutz's price for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham ranges from 14-1 to 33-1, while Jonbon is as big as 9-2.

"He didn't see a nice stride at the last and if he'd have winged that he might not have let the other horseback," said Nicky Henderson. "He's lost this battle but not the war. He's quite a busy person, living on his wits a little and the extra wait from Ascot wasn't exactly what he wanted. He's a clock that you can wind up, now we can unwind him and go again.

***

Ryan Moore was hailed as a "master" by America's leading jockey after he again showed tactical perfection in the US to land the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf on Warm Heart.

Moore deployed the same patient approach which helped Auguste Rodin strike at the Breeders' Cup last year on Aidan O'Brien's filly, utilising the inside rail to get the first run on her rivals and hold off fast finishers by half a length, including Catnip (Frankie Dettori 2-1), in third.

Warm Heart was making the final start of a career which featured victories in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot as well as successes in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille. Owners Coolmore confirmed she will be retired to stud and visit Justify, the US Triple Crown-winning stallion who produced last season's champion juvenile, City Of Troy. Ryan was named Longines World's Best Jockey for a fourth time, and Aiden applauded his finely executed ride on Warm Heart at Gulfstream Park.