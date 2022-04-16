Earlofthecotswolds lets the posh set regroup at Newcastle
Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, has an idea to send his chaser to Royal Ascot for the Gold Cup, no less. Earlofthecotswolds (Liam Keniry 100-30), necked off Marshal Plan (Frankie Dettori 100-30) in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon.
Nigel was debuting with his first flat runner on this course, under advice from son, Willie. When Earlofthecotswolds could not deliver at Kempton, Willie suggested he may prefer the fresher challenge of no jumping. Onesmoothoperator (Ben Robinson 10-1), was awkwardly away, costing many lengths, but did gain enough ground to find third, over two miles.
Earlofthecostdwolds led all the way, totally happy, in 3:34:7/10.
***
Gordon Elliott has declared a dozen for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday. He won this race four years ago with General Principle.
Davy Russell has yet to win Ireland’s most valuable jumps race and he will ride Mount Ida, who down-loaded Denis O'Regan at the very first fence in the Randox Grand National. Jack Kennedy has opted for Frontal Assault – one of eight runners in the race for Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud.
Grand National runners and riders
1 Franco De Port Jack Foley
2 Battleoverdoyen Pat Taaffe
3 Run Wild Fred Rob James
4 Gaillard Du Mesnil Paul Townend
5 Mount Ida Davy Russell
6 Ronald Pump Liam McKenna
7 Farclas Shane Fitzegerald
8 Early Doors JJ Slevin
9 Enjoy D'Allen Conor Orr
10 Samcro Niall Moore
11 Diol Ker Bryan Cooper
12 Screaming Colours Jamie Codd
13 Off You Go Aidan Coleman
14 Death Duty Sam Ewing
15 Max Flamingo Denis O'Regan
16 Fakir D'Alene Harry Swan
17 Velvet Elvis Darragh O'Keeffe
18 School Boy Hours Sean Flanagan
19 Floueur Jordan Gainford
20 Ten Ten Mark Walsh
21 Lieutenant Command Eoin Walsh
22 Aramax Luke Dempsey
23 Frontal Assault Jack Kennedy
24 Time To Get Up Robbie Power
25 Champagne Platinum Simon Torrens
26 Full Time Score Rachael Blackmore
27 Mister Fogpatches Danny Mullins
28 Streets Of Doyen Brian Hayes Paddy O'Hanlon
30 Smoking Gun Kevin Sexton
BoyleSports: 6 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 8 Farclas, Max Flamingo, 12 Full Time Score, School Boy Hours, 14 Enjoy D'Allen, 16 Diol Ker, Run Wild Fred, Early Doors, Death Duty, Ronald Pump, Mount Ida, 20 bar.