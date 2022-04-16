Earlofthecotswolds lets the posh set regroup at Newcastle

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, has an idea to send his chaser to Royal Ascot for the Gold Cup, no less. Earlofthecotswolds (Liam Keniry 100-30), necked off Marshal Plan (Frankie Dettori 100-30) in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon.

Nigel was debuting with his first flat runner on this course, under advice from son, Willie. When Earlofthecotswolds could not deliver at Kempton, Willie suggested he may prefer the fresher challenge of no jumping. Onesmoothoperator (Ben Robinson 10-1), was awkwardly away, costing many lengths, but did gain enough ground to find third, over two miles.

Earlofthecostdwolds led all the way, totally happy, in 3:34:7/10.

***

Gordon Elliott has declared a dozen for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday. He won this race four years ago with General Principle.

Davy Russell has yet to win Ireland’s most valuable jumps race and he will ride Mount Ida, who down-loaded Denis O'Regan at the very first fence in the Randox Grand National. Jack Kennedy has opted for Frontal Assault – one of eight runners in the race for Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud.

Grand National runners and riders

1 Franco De Port Jack Foley

2 Battleoverdoyen Pat Taaffe

3 Run Wild Fred Rob James

4 Gaillard Du Mesnil Paul Townend

5 Mount Ida Davy Russell

6 Ronald Pump Liam McKenna

7 Farclas Shane Fitzegerald

8 Early Doors JJ Slevin

9 Enjoy D'Allen Conor Orr

10 Samcro Niall Moore

11 Diol Ker Bryan Cooper

12 Screaming Colours Jamie Codd

13 Off You Go Aidan Coleman

14 Death Duty Sam Ewing

15 Max Flamingo Denis O'Regan

16 Fakir D'Alene Harry Swan

17 Velvet Elvis Darragh O'Keeffe

18 School Boy Hours Sean Flanagan

19 Floueur Jordan Gainford

20 Ten Ten Mark Walsh

21 Lieutenant Command Eoin Walsh

22 Aramax Luke Dempsey

23 Frontal Assault Jack Kennedy

24 Time To Get Up Robbie Power

25 Champagne Platinum Simon Torrens

26 Full Time Score Rachael Blackmore

27 Mister Fogpatches Danny Mullins

28 Streets Of Doyen Brian Hayes Paddy O'Hanlon

30 Smoking Gun Kevin Sexton