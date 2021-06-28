Durant named in US Olympic squad

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot in the second half as Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry is also skipping the Olympics after previously indicating an interest in playing Tokyo.
  • The squad contains only three players -- Phoenix's Devin Booker and Milwaukee duo Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday - currently playing in the NBA playoffs.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.