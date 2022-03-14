Durant hits 53 as Nets edge Knicks, wants vax change

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles as Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks defends during the first half at Barclays Center on March 13, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Trae Young scored 47 points to lead Atlanta over Indiana 131-128 while Marcus Morris scored 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over host Detroit 106-102.
  • Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for Memphis in a 125-118 triumph at Oklahoma City while Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points in New Orleans' 130-105 victory over Houston.

Washington

