Durant delivers 'signature performance' as Nets rally to sink Bucks

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot in the second half as Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Durant, who played every minute of the contest, also had 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nets seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
  • He took over in the second half for the Nets, who were behind by double digits for most of the game and by 17 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.