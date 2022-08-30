Dubawi Legend scores in Badeb Baden

Dubawi Legend's jockey, Ross Coakley, may have ridden his first ever Group winner in the Casino Baden Baden Peitsche, but he was far too aggressive.

German Stewards issued him with a 23-day ban, for excessive truncheon use. Dubawi Legend will now be accompanied by a different rider for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock this weekend.

Ross had been handed the long suspension for excessively slapping Dubawi down the neck. He also lost 50 per-cent of his prize-money share. Germany does not tolerate any form of animal abuse. Good for them!

On the three-year-old's success, trainer Hugo Palmer, speaking before news of the ban broke, said: "He made all in good spirits. I'm delighted he's now cropped another title – despite being second in the Dewhurst, he'd only ever snapped a maiden."

***

Jadoomi aided William Buick to secure a 708-1 five-timer, when narrowly denying Finest Sound in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood. William had seven engagements, yielding five scintillating slams. A fantastic amount of rain fell prior to the meeting, which really helped drought-torn

Britain, and, Jadoomi. Mutasaabeq was supposed to win on form, but the biggest challenge came from neighbour, Finest Sound - only missing by a mere neck.

William began the day with Fairy Cross in the Prestige Stakes, a length free of Breege, for Charlie Appleby. He then added to his tally on Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes. Lunarscape 11-1, chipped in for William in the 1,200m Novice, just piping Keep Bidding. Secret Shadow in another hotly contested handicap, finalized the fairy-tale by short-heading Aggagio (Rhys Clutterbuck). If you remember, the late great Beryl Markham, was born as a Clutterbuck.





William extended his lead over Hollie Doyle at the top of the jockeys' championship to 45 winners. He bids for his premier title, having been narrowly denied by Oisin Murphy last year. You may well ask how the number rose.

Far from resting on laurels, the master pitched up at Goodwood on Sunday, for five more tries. Ndaawi immediately obliged in the mile maiden. Fivethousandtoone and Peripatetic, also helped.