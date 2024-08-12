Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup goes ladies' way

Move over gentlemen, it was a batch of Lovely Ladies who captured the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, the third time, in four of six races. Teams at the Shergar Cup were divided equally between male and female riders for a change-up, with the Rest of the World side composed of female jockeys.

Rachel King and Rachel Venniker won races for the Rest of the World team, but, Hayley Turner, led by example as captain, seizing two contests, including the final race. This allowed her side to leap from bottom of the table to snatch victory. Great Britain and Ireland were tied with Europe on 55 points going into the Shergar Cup Finale Mile, with Rest of the World on 48 points.

The British and Irish side held numerical advantages with three of ten runners. However, the pace was dictated by Joanna Mason, a replacement for Saffie Osborne, on Yantarni. They continued to hold serious advantage deep into the final furlong. Yantarni then compromised his own chances by hanging towards the paddock exit, allowing Hayley, on New Image 100-30, to pip her. This 1-2 secured them 25 points to propel with 71 points overall. Europe touched second 60 ahead of Rest of the World in third 58, Great Britain and Ireland a mere 55.

Hayley's success secured her the Silver Saddle, and she paid tribute to Alistair Haggis, after whom this prize is named. "It’s so nice. I’ve got three Silver Saddles now, and Alistair Haggis was a big inspiration for getting the girls involved with Shergar's Cup. It means a big lot."

Theme for the afternoon was established quickly with Rachel Venniker prompting Holkam Bay, Hayley on Ranch Hand, and, Rachel King, on Insanity. Rachel's strike was particularly poignant, as it came for trainer Alan King, for whom she worked as a rider and racing secretary, before moving to Australia where she has flourished into a Group 1-winning jockey. Hoping to return in 2025, for the Royal Meeting.

Rachel Venniker came within a whisker of leaving with the Silver Saddle having only lost out to Hayley on countback. However, South Africa’s sole professional was over-joyed to find the thrill of an Ascot punch.