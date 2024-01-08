Drum Roll Please has all the $150,000 Jerome answers at Aqueduct

Drum Roll Please (Javier Castellano 3-1, rallied last-to-first in Saturday’s $150,000 Jerome, one-turn mile, for sophomores at Aqueduct Racetrack. Brad Cox's colt earned the maximum allotment of 10-5-3-2-1 Kentucky Derby qualifying points available to the top-five finishers, respectively, bringing his total to 13 points.

Javier, who won last year’s Kentucky Derby with Mage, said Drum Roll Please is an intriguing prospect after overcoming the inside post and a moderate tempo to secure a 3.75 -length score.

Dual New York-bred stakes-winner, El Grande O (Kendrick Carmouche 5-1), bobbled at the start, but recovered quickly to take away Regalo's poise. Khanate stumbled at the break, making a three-wide rush into contention with Drum Roll Please in fifth to the outside of Sweet Soddy.

Drum Roll Please raced four wide through the turn and angled wider still as El Grande O clung to a narrow lead at the stretch call. But Drum Roll Please took command drawing away to score comfortably in a final time of 1:41.9/10. El Grande O completed the exacta by 7. 5 lengths over Khanate, with Regalo and Sweet Soddy completing the order of finish.

Javier won four straight Eclipse Awards 2013-16, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame, enjoying a career resurgence last year before teaming up with Arcangelo to secure his initial victory in the Belmont Stakes, plus a record-extending seventh score in the Travers.

***

Cutting back in distance following a pair of Grade 1 stakes at 1 1/16 miles, trainer Bob Baffert’s Muth (Juab Hernandez 3-1), settled nicely in the early going and displayed his ample class through the lane as he outran talented stablemate Pilot Commander by 2.75 lengths to take the San Vicente, at Santa Anita. Muth got seven furlongs in 1:23.:1/10, and with Baffert running one-two, provided the white-haired wonder with his record 13th win in the San Vicente, an important steppingstone to the Santa Anita's Derby, April 6.





Breaking sharply from post position three in a field of six, Muth settled into a comfortable trip down the back cruising in third, about 1 1/2 lengths off pacesetter Slider, and Pilot Commander. Three-deep and on terms with Pilot Commander as Slider began to drop back a bit at the rail turning for home, Muth lengthened his considerable stride waltzing to his second graded stakes triumph.

***

Misty Veil, perhaps, made her final career start a winning one. Stalking a soft pace, Misty Veil cut the corner turning for home, then repelled a midstretch challenge on the outside by favored Ice Orchid to reach a one-length bang in the $150,000 Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares at Oaklawn.