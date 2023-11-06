Doubles for Oliver Gray, James Mmuhindi, and Patrick Mungai at Ngong

The unexpected tale was that most runners did not regulate to softer conditions. It left a door wide open for some interesting ripples, especially from Coffee Break in the Merchants' Purse Trophy.

A striking improvement from Oliver Gray's import, after three previous tame seconds.

All he needed was a tot of heavenly brew to cast aside Bampton to produce a visceral impression of class. No one else was even in the district, leisurely plodding along aimlessly. Lucia Popova doubled for Oliver in the Royal Mail Handicap.

The resurgence of Saint Moritz left spectators wondering why he had ever considered resigning. Lady Spencer's Mighty Man, left Westwind and Scott in a blur, as he gripped the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy with both hands.

Lesley Sercombe's gentle touch always does the trick with Mister 'Gorgeosity' - unmenaced by intruders. Deodoro folded tamely after fatigue set in.

12.20 pm - First Race - Hammurabi Maiden (1,200m)

1.Caspar (Patrick Mungai)

2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

3.Tronador (James Muhindi) Distance: 1.5/5.4/6. Time: 1:17:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4Owned by Obunto Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

12.55 pm - Second Race - Knighthood Handicap (2,060m)

1.Zamburuak (Patrick Mungai)

2.Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)

3.Cindy (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 2.4/6/12. Time: 2:20:3/10 secs. Favourite: Sea Eagle 7-4. Runners: 4Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann.

1.30 pm - Third Race - Royal Mail Handicap (1,800m)

1. Lucia Popova (James Muhindi)

2. Dunleavy (Lesley Sercombe)

3.Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

Adleoli withdrawn after an accident in the lorry coming from NakuruDistance: 5.5/13/9. Time: 1:56:9/10 secs. Favourite: Dunleavy. Runners: 6Owned by Dunbar/Blackman/Mulwa/Patel. Trainer Oliver Gray.

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - Joyous Guard Handicap (1,400m)

1. Venetian Link (Charles Kimani)

2. Grand Surabi (K. Ngugi)

3. Whipsers (Charles Kimani) Distance: 1:4.4/Tailed off. Time: 1:30/7/10. Favourite: Nothing Specific. Runners:Owned by Trainer

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Spencer Tryon 7 Furlongs Trophy

1. Rahal (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Serene Geisha)

2. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)

3. Bullet (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1:4.4/Tailed off. Time: 1:34:410 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4 Owned by Bakeville Limited. Trainer Tony Kuria

3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2.Westwind (Paul Kiarie)

3.Scott (Charles Kimani)

4.General Lee (James Muhindi)

Distance: /4.5/3.75. Time:1:58:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 5Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.50 pm - Seventh Race - The Merchants' Purse Trophy (1,800m)

1.Coffee Break (James Muhindi) Vercingetorix-Bastille Belle

2. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

3. Easterly (P. Njogu)

4. Rosie (Ramazan Wako)Distance: 2.5/10/1. Time: 1:56:3/10.

Favourite: Bampton 9-4 Runners: 4Owned by Dunbar/Duncanson/Kilburn/Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Grey