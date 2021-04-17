Dominant Embiid lifts Sixers past Clippers, Utah rally without Mitchell

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against Alize Johnson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Centre on April 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 123-117.

Photo credit: Mitchell Leff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Furkan Korkmaz finished with 18 points on five-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc as Philadelphia snapped Los Angeles' seven-game win streak.
  • Simmons added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Danny Green had 11 points and seven assists in the win.
  • Paul George paced the Clippers with 37 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for the Clippers with a sore right foot.
  • Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 24 points, and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 as Utah won for the 13th time in 16 games.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.