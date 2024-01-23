Desert Dawn sets $100 la Canada at Santa Anita Alight

Desert Dawn (Flavian Prat 9-5), winless in her last 11 tries, got a waiting ride that produced an authoritative score in Santa Anita's $100,000 La Canada.

Desert Dawn clocked 1 1/16 miles in 1:44:5/10, providing trainer Phil D’Amato with his meet-leading fourth stakes stab.

Unhurried in the early going from post 4 in a field of older fillies and mares, Desert Dawn was well in hand as she tracked pacesetter Musical Mischief while a joint third, about two lengths off the lead heading to the far turn.

Three deep at the quarter pole, Desert Dawn cruised alongside heavily favored Midnight Memories (Juan Hernandez 4-5), and blew by to win geared down by one length over a late-closing Coffee in Bed (Mike Smith 4-5).

A 6-year-old mare by the Tapit stallion Cupid, Desert Dawn is out of Ashley’s Glory. With her last win coming in the 2022 Santa Anita Oaks, she picked up $60,000 for this, increasing her earnings to $956,525.

***

The gloves came off early in the 80th running of the $200,000 Lecomte at Fair Grounds, as the two top contenders, Track Phantom and Nash, broke running for the lead.

Quickening past Nash in the opening turn and holding the foe at bay thereafter through the 1 1/16 miles, Track Phantom (Joel Rosario 7-5), backed up his Gun Runner victory with a dominant 2.75 lengths over Nash in the Lecomte.

Utilising an outside draw to his advantage, Track Phantom sharply out-quickened his inner rival Nash, proving more eager for the lead and establishing command immediately.

Nash repositioned off the rail to press Track Phantom, as his keen stablemate Ethan Energy and the longshot Lat Long followed. Nash made his move in the far turn but Track Phantom fended off any hint of a menace at will. At the top, when asked, the Gun Runner champion pulled away, setting Nash to an all-out effort to keep up for second as Lat Long’s bid for that placing fell just short.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Track Phantom's final time was 1:44.7/10. It was the fourth Lecomte win for Steve, who last tasted success with Midnight Bourbon. The following year his Gun Runner winner Epicenter was upset by longshot, Midnight Bourbon, but he would later rebound to win both the Risen Star, and Louisiana Derby, en route to a runner-up performance in the Kentucky Derby.



