DeRozan turns on jets late as Bulls dump Spurs

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a free throw during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 14, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.   

Photo credit: Jeff Haynes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In New York, Seth Curry scored 23 points in his debut for Brooklyn as the Nets snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings. 
  • Curry helped Brooklyn get its first win since beating San Antonio on January 21. He made 10 of 18 shots, including three three-pointers and added seven rebounds and five assists.
  • Also, CJ McCollum scored 23 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Toronto Raptors with a 120-90 victory.

Los Angeles

