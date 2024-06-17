Deon whiskers Kenya St Leger classic from Maria and Ten Eighty at Ngong

Cindy, ridden by Lucinda Voorspuy, left the Kenya Police Cup Gates, never faltering. An armchair ride, at one stage, fifteen lengths to spare. Good for Gilly Fraser and Lucinda - keeping amateurs ticking.

Joanna necked away Whispers in the Excalibur Windjammer Handicap, but shortly after winning, Joanna jinked, shipping our Lesley Southbound. Luckily, no injuries were incurred. Lesley was able to ride Saint Moritz who ding-donged in the Civil Service Gold Cup, with Coffee Break. Such a nail-biter where Coffee Break squeaked by with a mere nose.

The lovely, tall, Maria, escorted Deon and Ten Eighty, from beginning to almost end, in Ngong's final Classic St Leger. Bedford, Meanwhile, Bedford gave Michael Fundi a tough time, pulling like a locomotive. Maria almost stole the Royal Artillery Cup, but champion jockey, Henry Muya, drained every ounce of valor from Deon, just whiskering it, for a Double Crown. What a race to savour for Joe Muya's family!

1.00 pm - First Race - The Kenya Police Cup - Lady Johnson (1,800m)

1. Cindy (Lucinda Voorspuy) Twice Over -Surabi

2. Russian Wonder (A. Wambua)

3. Venetian Link (K. Ngugi)

4. Ameerah (N. Karanja)

Distance:5.5/1.5/13/4.5. Time: 1:55:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 3-1. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

1.35 pm - Second Race - Excalibur & Windjammer Handicap (1,600m)

1. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Whispers (Charles Kimani)

3. Carlisle (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: neck/1.75/4.75. Time: 1:41:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Caol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.10 pm - Third Race - The Civil Service Gold Cup Gerge Drew Challenge Series

1. Coffee Break (James Muhindi) Vercingetorix-Bastille Belle

2. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe)

3. General Lee (Henry Muya)

4. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

Distance: nose/9.5/2.4. Time: 1:39:00 secs. Favourite: Saint Moritz 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by B. Dunbar, D. Duncanson, W. Kilburn, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Bacchus & Malta Handicap (2,060m)

1. Chipping (A. Tache)

2. Cassandra (Ramazan Wako)

3. Caspar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.5/2.5/1.75. Time: 2:14:5/10 secs. Favourite: Beeston 4-7. Runners: 6

Owned and trained by Joe Muyta

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya St Leger Royal Artillery Cup (2,800m)

1. Deon (Henry Muya) Westonian-Lightfoot

2. Maria (Ramazan Wako)

3. Ten Eighty (James Muhindi)

4. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

Distance: Whisker/1.5/3.4. Time: 3:07:9/10 secs. Favourites: Bedford and Deon. Runners: 7

Owned by la Famille Muya. Trainer Joe Muya

4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Jill Harley Memorial Trophy (1,200m)

1. Darling Me (Paule Kiarie) Westonian-Serene Geisha

2. Roxy Music (James Muhindi)

3. Pinamar (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Swayze (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 4.4/2.75/2. Time: 1:13:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Chic Equestrians. Trainer Joe Karari

4.30 pm - Seventh Race - The Nairac Gold Circle Tray (1,200m)

1. High Legislation (Michael Fundi) Legislate-Winter Mink

2. Arlington (James Muhindi)

3. Rahal (Henry Muya)

4. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 2/3.75/1.175. Time: 1:11:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by O. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria