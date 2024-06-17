Deon can captivate fans again in St Leger Classic in Ngong

A lengthy final seasonal Classic of 2,800m, has an earthy crop of three-year-olds in dispute for the Royal Artillery St. Leger Cup.

Most consistent have been Bedford, Deon, and, Ten Eighty. The others blow different shades of air, so, we can't make a judgement on their part.

Seeing Saint Mortiz again is an eternal pleasure. He runs in small doses but always leaves Yeti footprints. Taking on a Coffee Break in the

Civil Service George Drew Challenge Series, positive vibes are always in his court. Importantly, the Saint better not allow Coffee Break to hang loose, or tides will ebb south ways.

Ex-Nondies scrum half-player, Paul Keir rides Grand Surabi in the Kenya Police Cup, while Cindy Voorspuy fittingly has Cindy as her steed of choice. Well done you two, for keeping the amateurs trending.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Cindy, Grand Surabi

1.35 pm Joanna, Whispers

2.10 pm Saint Moritz, Coffee Break

2.45 pm Caspar, Cassandra

3.20 pm Deon, Bedford, Ten Eighty

3.55 pm Darling Me, Roxy Music

4.30 pm High Legislation, Arlington

The Lady Johnson TrophyDistance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 29 and below at closing. Restricted to Amateurs and 5kg Claimers only. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 3- 4) Grand Surabi P. Keir 62. 4 (SAF)

2 ( 3- 2- 2) Russian A. Wambua 58. 3 Wonder (SAF)

3 ( 1- 1- 4) Venetian Link K. Ngugi 54. 2 (SAF)

4 ( 6- 4- 5) Cindy L. Voorspuy 52. H 1

5 ( 5- 2- 4) Ameerah N. Karanja 50. H 5

FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1) VENETIAN LINK (SAF)

(2/1) AMEERAH (3/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (4/1) CINDY (5/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Excalibur & Windjammer Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 5- 2) Carlisle P. Kiarie 57. 3

2 ( 5- 3- 3) Whispers C. Kimani 57. 4

3 ( 6-w-w) Camberley J. Muhindi 55. H 1

4 ( 4- 6- 8) Welcome H. Muya 55. H 5 Breeze (SAF)

5 ( 2- 4- 2) Joanna Le. Sercombe 53. T 2

FORM GUIDE: JOANNA (1/1) CARLISLE (2/1) WHISPERS (3/1)

WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (4/1) CAMBERLEY (5/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Civil Service Gold Cup

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 1600m. A term race for three-year-olds and over. Three-year-olds to carry 56.5kg and four-year-olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 58. 3 (SAF)

2 ( 5- 4- 4) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58. 1

3 ( 3- 2- 3) General Lee H. Muya 58. 5

4 ( 1- 1- 2) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 58. 4 (SAF)

5 ( 7- 3-w) Bampton C. Kimani 56. 2

FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1) SAINT MORITZ (SAF)

(6/4) GENERAL LEE (7/4) DEODORO (2/1) BAMPTON (5/1)

2:45 Race 4 The Bacchus & Malta Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 2- 5) Caspar J. Muhindi 58. 5

2 ( 3- 4- 5) Cassandra R. Wako 58. 3

3 ( 4- 4- 3) Eton Star Le. Sercombe 57. H 6

4 ( 5- 5- 3) Adleoli H. Muya 56. 2

5 ( 3- 3- 4) Chipping A. Tache 53. 4

6 ( 3- 2- 4) Eccleton P. Kiarie 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: CASPAR (1/1) ADLEOLI (2/1) CASSANDRA (3/1)

ETON STAR (5/1) CHIPPING (7/1) ECCLETON (10/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Kenya St Leger

The Royal Artillery CupDistance 2800m. A term race for three-year-olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 2- 3- 1) Bedford M. Fundi 57. 3

2 ( 2- 2- 2) Beeston C. Kimani 57. T 7

3 ( 1- 3- 1) Deon H. Muya 57. 1

4 ( 8- 2- 2) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 57. T 6

5 ( 1-w- 6) Tronador (SAF) P. Kiarie 57. 2

6 ( 8- 1- 2) Maria R. Wako 55. 4

7 ( 3- 1- 1) Ten Eighty J. Muhindi 55. 5

FORM GUIDE: DEON (1/1) TEN EIGHTY (6/4) BEDFORD (7/4)

BEESTON (2/1) MARIA (3/1) DUNLEAVY (4/1) TRONADOR (SAF)

(5/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Jill Harley Memorial Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two-year-olds only who have won or run twice or more. First time starters are eligible and will be handicapped 2kg off the top weight.

1 ( 1- 2- 3) Darling Me P. Kiarie 57. 2

2 - Antwerp A. Wambua 56. 1

3 - Pinamar (SAF) Le. Sercombe 56. 4

4 - Roxy Music J. Muhindi 56. 6

5 - Swayze R. Wako 56. 5

6 ( 4- 5) Kenny H. Muya 55. 3

7 ( 3- 6) Margaretha K. Nganga 55. 7

FORM GUIDE: DARLING ME (1/2) ROXY MUSIC (6/4) PINAMAR (SAF)

(7/4) KENNY (3/1) MARGARETHA (4/1) SWAYZE (5/1) ANTWERP

(6/1)

4:30 Race 7 The Nairac Gold Circle Tray

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 (w- 2- 5) High Legislation M. Fundi 63. 4 (SAF)

2 ( 1- 1-w) Rahal H. Muya 60. 2

3 ( 3- 6- 1) Twyford R. Wako 60. 3

4 ( 1- 6- 3) Arlington J. Muhindi 57. 6

5 ( 4- 2- 6) Wimborne C. Kimani 53. 1

6 ( 4- 2- 1) Leap of Faith P. Kiarie 51. 5 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/1) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (5/4) HIGH

LEGISLATION (SAF) (6/4) TWYFORD (2/1) WIMBORNE (3/1)