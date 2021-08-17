Denmark-based Ongwae's arrival uplifts Morans

Kenya Morans' Tylor Ongwae in action during their friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Stadium on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI  &  Geoffrey Anene

  • Morans are expected to face Senegal in a friendly match at Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda on Sunday, just two days before the continental event.
  • Morans are drawn in Group “C” together with 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games participants Nigeria, the rising Mali and two-time continental champions Ivory Coast.
  • On the other hand, Senegal will be battling Fiba AfroBasket 2007 runners-up Cameroon, the “Silverbacks” of Uganda and the showpiece’s newest entrants South Sudan.

Kenya Morans’ camp is nearly full after Denmark-based guard Tylor Ongwae arrived on Sunday, while Derrick Ogech and Albert Onyango, both from the USA, jetted in a week ago in readiness for the men’s AfroBasket Championship in Rwanda.  

