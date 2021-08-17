Denmark-based Ongwae's arrival uplifts Morans

Kenya Morans’ camp is nearly full after Denmark-based guard Tylor Ongwae arrived on Sunday, while Derrick Ogech and Albert Onyango, both from the USA, jetted in a week ago in readiness for the men’s AfroBasket Championship in Rwanda.

Rwanda-based Tom “Bush” Wamukota joined the team last Sunday after participating in the Basketball Africa League in Kigali. US-based Joel Awich and Desmond Blacio are expected in camp Wednesday.

Ongwae played for a few minutes during Morans’ friendly match against Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors in which the team won 75-72 at Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium Tuesday evening.

Assistant coach Sadat Gaya said that that game exposed areas of improvement that need to be adjusted before the national team leaves for Kigali.

“This game is not about scoring but how the team is playing,” he said. Morans will miss the services of Australia-based small forward Preston Bungei.

The American-born player, 26, asked to be excused from the team because he is seeking Australian residency and so he is required to stay in that country continuously for six months.

“Bungei is not coming. He is seeking Australian residency. He has just done three months and he needs to have lived there for six months to be cleared. If he comes to Kenya now he will have to go back to square one in his application for residency,” Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi told Nation Sport.

Bungei, who turned out for Danish top-tier side Randers Cimbria last season, was part of the Morans squad that stunned heavyweights Angola 74-73 in Group “B” in the second and final qualifier in February.

Kenya will be returning to the continental championship for the first time in 28 years since the country hosted the event in1993.

The team, coached by Australian Liz Mills, is expected to play three warm-up matches.

Morans are expected to face Senegal in a friendly match at Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda on Sunday, just two days before the continental event.

Morans are drawn in Group “C” together with 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games participants Nigeria, the rising Mali and two-time continental champions Ivory Coast.