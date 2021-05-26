Davis shines as Lakers sink Suns to level series, Nets thrash Celtics

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a three-point shot over Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Davis had said he blamed himself after scoring just 13 points in the Lakers' 99-90 defeat in game one of the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series.
  • He wasn't about to let it happen again.
  • The Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets seized 2-0 series leads.

Los Angeles, United States

