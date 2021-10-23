Davis, Howard clash as Lakers slump again, Nets down Sixers

Anthony Davis

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns plays defense on Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Ned Dishman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After losing all six of their pre-season games, the Lakers followed up their season-opening reverse to Golden State on Tuesday with another disjointed performance at the Staples Centre.
  • And the tensions within the Lakers' new-look roster boiled over in the first half when Davis and Howard squared up to each other on the bench during a timeout.

Los Angeles, United States

