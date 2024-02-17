Danno on the Saudi Derby hunt

Tampa Bay Downs conditioner, Derek Ryan, decided three months ago to point Book’em Danno towards the $1.5-million Saudi Derby for three-year-olds next week at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Derby is part of a nine-race card culminating with the world’s richest $20-million Saudi Cup.

Book’em Danno had just completed his 2-year-old campaign with three victories from four starts, including stakes triumphs in the Smoke Glacken Stakes at Monmouth and the Futurity Stakes at the Belmont At The Big A meet.

With the one-mile Saudi Derby, still foremost in his thoughts, Derek Ryan and the horse’s ownership group, Atlantic Six Racing, selected the $125,000 Pasco Stakes at Tampa for his 3-year-old debut.

His performance under jockey Samuel Marin was just short of sensational, with Book’em Danno drawing away effortlessly to a 12.5-length victory over West Saratoga. An invitation to compete in Saudi Arabia followed soon, but some convincing still needed to be done. However, it didn’t take Derek long to sway any owners away from joining the Triple Crown trail stateside, for a shot at a $900,000.

Considering they purchased him for $30,000 privately as a yearling, and, there are hardly any costs associated with the trip, it’s a gamble worth taking.

"Danno's numbers are very, very fast, he’s consistent and moving forward,” said Derek, who will leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday with his 18-year-old son, Christopher.

Danno flew out of south Florida early Tuesday night with several other entrants, including Bentornato, and Saudi Cup contenders White Abarrio/National Treasure. The valuable cargo arrived about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, shortly before Deek Ryan saddled a winner at Tampa Bay Downs, on 4-year-old gelding Colpo d’Oro. Danno will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Junior.

Derek has been down the Triple Crown trail before, saddling Musket Man to third-place finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2009 after, Tampa Bay, and, Illinois Derby's. You can’t put a price on those kinds of experiences. Everything in Saudi is gorgeously luxurious for patrons and horses. What lies ahead is pure gold.