Dagoretti dream of regional title after acquiring Giants of Africa courts

Dagoretti High School is the latest institution to benefit from Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa programme of building basketball courts in Africa.

Two new, shiny courts with artificial surfaces and stands were inaugurated Friday by area MP John Kiarie in the presence of Masai Ujiri, the co-founder of Giants of Africa, and President of NBA's Toronto Raptors.

The courts at Dagoretti High School were built by Sport Court International under the sponsorship of Kensington Tours. One court costs between $125,000 (about Sh15.5 million) and $250,000 (Sh31 million).

An elated Dagoretti High principal Lawrence Nyakweba said that following the donation of the courts, the school basketball team would now be inspired to become champions of East Africa. "We want to become champions of the region," he declared.

How apt. Dagoretti won the national secondary schools boy's basketball title in 2019 and were losing finalists last year when the school games returned after two years of inactivity due to the Covid pandemic.

Giants of Africa, founded in 2003, is committed to building 100 courts across Africa.

Two other courts were unveiled in Umoja on Friday.

The four new courts follow the unveiling of similar facilities at St. John Primary Catholic School in Korogocho and Samburu Girls Foundation in Maralal last year.

So far, Giants of Africa have built nine courts in Kenya.

"Kenya holds a special place in Giants of Africa history,” said Ujiri, a Canadian, born of a Kenyan mother and Nigerian father.

In total,the organisation has so far constructed 25 courts in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal under the "Built Within" initiative.

"We can build the continent through sports. You, the youth, can do better than us. You can become NBA players," Ujiri said in Dagoretti to a group of selected players who underwent a clinic after the unveiling.

Dagoretti South MP Kiarie urged the youth to chase after their dream with dedication..