CZ Rocket lives up to his name at Oaklawn

Jockey James Doyle (centre) wearing the Queen's silks riding Tactical wins The Windsor Castle Stakes on day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 17, 2020.


Photo credit: Alan Crowhurst | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Seven from eight for CZ Rocket (Florent Geroux 2-5), who crushed sprint-champion Whitmore (Ricardo Santana 4-7), by two lengths, in the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn.

