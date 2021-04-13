CZ Rocket lives up to his name at Oaklawn
Seven from eight for CZ Rocket (Florent Geroux 2-5), who crushed sprint-champion Whitmore (Ricardo Santana 4-7), by two lengths, in the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn.
Peter Miller's, Rocket sped six furlongs in 1:09.62 shredding Empire of Gold (David Cabrera 4-1), Strike Power, Mojo Man, and Jagermeister. No Parole went out fastest only to pull too hard and weaken, allowing Rocket a dandy opportunity to send Whitmore packing for a second time, although they are awfully similar in every regard.
***
Ricardo Santana made amends on Super Stock behind dueling front-runners Caddo River (Florent Geroux 3-1), and Concert Tour (Joel Rosario 3-1). Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen's Super Stock, took command in the $1 million Arkansas Derby.
Super Stock ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.91/10. Caddo River, sparring with Concert Tour throughout the Arkansas Derby, finished second by a tiny head. Get Her Number did well to be fourth. More points were earned for all these in Kentucky.
This success was a fifth in the Arkansas Derby for trainer Steve Asmussen, awarded victory in a division of last year's running with Basin, following the disqualification of Charlatan due to a failed drug test. He also won with Creator in 2016, Curlin in 2007 and Private Emblem in 2002. The five wins ties Asmussen with Todd Pletcher for most strikes.
***
Paco Lopez catalogued his 3,000th win at Gulfstream Park, reaching a career milestone, via disqualification of the first-place finisher in Race 2.
After bagging 2,999 aboard Our Little Devil), Paco Lopez was awarded a tasty 3,000th victory by stewards, who placed Heart of God first. The 35-year-old journeyman came right back to capture another on Eamonn.
After riding quarter horses in his native Mexico from a young age, Paco ventured to South Florida in 2006 then struck the post a year later at Calder. He won 229 races and nearly $4 million in purse earnings on his way to winning the Eclipse Award as champion apprentice in his first full season.
He also won back-to-back Championship Meet riding titles at Gulfstream twice, Gulfstream Park West crown and owns 11 riding championships in New Jersey, eight of them at Monmouth Park, where he spends summer. Wife, Renata, and two young sons, joined in the celebratory prize giving.