Curry wins MVP with 16 threes in a 50-point all-star performance

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron holds the Kobe Bryant Trophy after being named MVP during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • James also embraced shaking hands post-game with Jordan.
  • "I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood," James said. "It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

Los Angeles

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.