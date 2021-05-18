Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Curry, James showdown as Lakers-Warriors clash

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot close to the basket in the game against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Photo credit: Justin Casterline | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While the Warriors head into Wednesday on the back of six straight wins, the Lakers too have hit form at the right time, reeling off five consecutive victories to close the season.
  • Lengthy injury layoffs to both James and Davis and other key members of the Lakers personnel sent the champions tumbling down the Western Conference standings, leaving them outside the automatic postseason places.

Los Angeles

