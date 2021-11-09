Curry explodes for 50 as Warriors stay hot in NBA

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 8, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

Photo credit: Noah Graham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season before being ejected late in the game as the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96.
  • Jokic could face possible suspension for retaliating against the Heat's Markieff Morris and shouldering him hard in the back during a dust-up late in the game. Morris was also ejected.

Los Angeles

