CS Amina hosts Kenya Lionesses for dinner, pledges support

Kenya Lionesses

Kenya Lionesses arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport from Rwanda where they won the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula said the Lionesses had proved the doubting Thomases wrong. 
  • Otula pledged to give the team a token of Sh100,000. Commissioner of Police Lazarus Opicho said he will give the team five goats. 

Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed has promised the Kenya Lionesses all the support they will need ahead of the 2021 AfroBasket finals in Cameroon.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. It's Kenya v Uganda in 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier

  2. Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

  3. PRIME Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

  4. Sponsor Toyota says no TV ads during Tokyo Olympics

  5. Czech volleyball player tests positive in Olympic Village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.