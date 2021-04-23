Cowan market leader in Saturday's William Walker

Cowan, runner-up in last fall's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, is heading a field of ten three-year-olds, entered in Saturday's sixth running of the $125,000 William Walker.

This will shine on Saturday's Opening Night Presented by Budweiser 10-race programme to kick-off the 38-day Spring Meet that runs through to June 26.

The William Walker at Matt Winn Turf Course over 5.5 furlongs, has a temporary rail in Lane 3, 22 feet from the inside hedge for a few meetings, but then removed for Oaks and Derby Days.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Cowan (Luis Saez 3-5), returns four weeks after the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai.

Wesley Ward, who sent out the most recent winner of the William Walker in 2019 with his filly Jo Jo Air, is being represented by Roderick (Drayden Van Dyke 4-1), and Next (John Velaquez 2-1). Field Day (Tyler Gaffalione 5-1), Kasim (Gerardo Corrales 7-1), Unitedandresolute (Florent Geroux 3-1), Rockstar Ro (Corey Lanerie 9-1), Bodenheimer (Brian Hernandez 10-1), Cees Get Degrees (Colby Hernandez 16-1), and Lookin for Loki (Mitchell Murrill 20-1), complete the line-up, carrying 118 lbs each.

***

Championship racing also makes a comeback to legendary Pimlico Race Course for the opening of its 23-day Festival, neonised by the 146th running of the $1 million Preakness Stakes, May 15.





The Middle Jewel Triple Crown, 1 3/16-mile Preakness anchors 10 stakes, six graded, worth $2.25 million in purses on a program that includes the 120th edition of the $250,000 Dinner Party, its oldest and the eighth-oldest in the country, debuting in 1870.

Other graded-stakes are the Chick Lang, Gallorette, Maryland Sprint, and Arabian Derby.

The Black-Eyed Susan, is the focal point of a Preakness eve program May 14, offering six stakes, and, four graded, worth $1 million in purses. Among supporting stakes are the historic Pimlico Special, Miss Preakness, and Allaire du Pont.

The Maryland Jockey Club is once again offering bonus money totaling $100,000 to trainers who run a minimum of five horses in the 15 Thoroughbred stakes races during that weekend.