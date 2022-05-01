Coroebus and Native trail set Guineas light for Charlie Appleby

Trainer Charlie Appleby prepares first and second for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

Coroebus was the son of King Mygdon of Phrygia. As a Greek legend, he came to the aid of Troy during the Trojan War, out of love for Princess Cassandra. Owned by the Godolphin team of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Coroebus (James Doyle 5-1), just got the better of Native Trail (William Buick 5-4).

Luxembourg (Ryan Moore 9-2), dwelt at the gates which actually cost him the race, being only done in by 1.5 lengths.

Godolphin have not won this Classic since 1999, when Island Sands treated Saeed bin Soroor. James Doyle was extra happy as it gave him his debut British Classic triumph, although Coroebus very much wanted to bolt away with his super strength.

Next up for the colt is probably the St James's Palace Stakes. Native Trail is concentrating on the Irish 2,000 Guineas, after a rest.

Luzembourg and Eydon (David Egan 33-10), have the Cazoo Derby set for June. Eventually, 15 runners faced the Rowley Mile. CheckandChallenge (Daniel Tudhope 33-1), was not disgraced. He was a bit too keen, but then unfortunately hampered badly.