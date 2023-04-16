Corach Rambler wins Randox Grand National amid protests
In the 175th running of our loveliest Steeplechase, the Aintree Randox Grand National overcame Animal rights protesters, who delayed starting points by 14 minutes.
Luckily, they never got near their mission to abort the event. Over a hundred were arrested. Thoroughbreds in England are treated like Royalty. Their accommodation is seven-star.
There is no need for all this nonsense. For Corach Rambler (Derek Fox 8-1), his bravery was second to none. Six years after One For Arthur, Lucinda Russell and Derek again scored for Scotland. Och aye!
The joy of Corach Rambler's connections was in stark contrast to the despair felt by those associated with Hill Sixteen, fatally injured at the first fence. Certainly, it was a rough 4.4 miles for 22 hopefuls, either unseating their riders, or being pulled up.
Vanillier (Sean Flanigan 20-1), Gaillard Du Mesnil (Paul Townend 10-1), NobleYeats (Sean Bowen 10-1), and, The Big Dog (Aiden Coleman 12-1) , avoided any trouble in place positions. Lose horses led for plenty furlongs before crossing over, causing other runners to come crashing down.
Heart-stopping moments. Always part of the flavour. Corach appeared to enjoy every second of his own artistry. Felt sorry for Mister Coffey (Nico de Boinville 20-1), who led most of the way. Just fatigue that chopped his ambitions.