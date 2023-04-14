Constitution Hill a cut above others in Aintree Hurdle





Being outrageously talented can be a slight hindrance. Such is the bar set forever. This is why the Liverpool public assembled in droves, to give Constitution Hill the reception he deserved, after blasting through William Hill's Aintree Hurdle, by three lengths. It was a Champion Hurdler who clasped his previous six races by a combined total of 86 lengths and sent off at 2-15 odds.

Although the final margin was not what he is accustomed to, the six-year-old always appeared to be solidly in control. Michael Buckley's star made all, saw out the longer 2m4f trip easily and was not asked anything like a serious question by Nico de Boinville.

The jockey ended up more worried about the headwind being so really strong on the face. Constitution Hill is such an angel to ride. No stress at all. Nicky Henderson was more than happy after being gifted with a record sixth success in a race he first mastered only 12 years ago.

"When you're travelling like that, in a slightly slower gear over two and a half miles, it makes it even easier for him, whose jumping is just so deadly accurate. The question now is whether that jumping will be deployed over hurdles or fences next season. A case of trial and error.